The Gardner Chamber of Commerce and City of Gardner invite you to join us for a ribbon-cutting at The HOPE Market on Friday, February 11th at 8:30am.

The HOPE Market has moved, just a few blocks east and across the street from their previous location. The new space allows them to be open weekly on Tuesdays & Saturdays, providing food and other essentials to those throughout the community who need a little help. Come celebrate with us and see how you can get involved in serving the community through The HOPE Market.

As always, everyone is welcome to attend so bring a friend or colleague and join us for some coffee and conversation.

233 E. Main Street, Gardner

Friday, February 11 8:30am