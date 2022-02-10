A plane taking off from Johnson County Executive Airport went down shortly before noon Feb. 4, south of 159th Street and east of Pflumm, in Overland Park.

Johnson County MED-ACT, Overland Park Fire Department, Overland Park Police Department, Olathe Fire Department and Olathe Police Department responded to the scene. The pilot and passenger on board reported no injuries and declined medical treatment.

The Piper Single Engine aircraft registered in Colorado had just departed Johnson County Executive Airport when it reported engine trouble. It circled to return to the airport and went down in a field just south of the airport.

Johnson County Airport Commission shutdown the airport at 12:03 p.m. and reopened at 1:45 p.m. Kansas Highway Patrol has secured the area and the Federal Aviation Administration is on the way.