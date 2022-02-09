PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 22-10, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 1st DAY OF FEBRUARY 2022.

SUMMARY

On February 1, 2022, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 22-10 making amendments to Section 15.02.401 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Board of Code Review.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 2nd day of February, 2022.

/s/ Christopher M. Grunewald

Christopher M. Grunewald

Deputy City Attorney