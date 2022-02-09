Amateur radio operator and former Gardner businessman Del Sawyer, call sign K0DDS, right, and Howard Cripe, N0AZ, second from the right, eye an overhead monitor Jan. 29 in Edgerton during a special event marking Kansas Day. Also pictured here are two other members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club, Marty Peters, KE0PEZ, left, and Bob Shaumeyer, KC0TZX. Photo courtesy of Rick Nichols

Rick Nichols

Special to The Gardner News

Members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club Jan. 29 joined fellow member and former Gardner businessman Del Sawyer at a vintage camper parked on property in Edgerton he owns for a special event celebrating the 161st anniversary of the admission of Kansas to the Union as the 34th state.

Over a period of six hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., licensed amateur radio operators, or “hams,” used the high-tech equipment inside the trailer to make contact with as many stations as they could to let those on the receiving end of their transmissions know that dear ol’ Kansas, the Sunflower State, was having another birthday that very day.

Transmissions using the club call sign of KS0KS were accomplished through one of two modes, voice or CW (continuous wave), which is Morse code.

Sawyer, call sign K0DDS, reported Sunday that while working the airways from Kansas, “Midway USA,” the “hams” were able to hook up with 180 other stations, most of which were located in the eastern half of the United States. He also said the operators made at least one contact in every state that borders Kansas, a feat he called “neat” because it doesn’t happen very often, according to him.

In addition to Sawyer, those participating in last week’s special event included Howard Cripe, N0AZ, Marty Peters, KE0PEZ, Bob Shaumeyer, KC0TZX, and Rob Underwood, W0RU.

For more information about the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club, visit www.sftarc.org.