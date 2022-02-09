Photo courtesy of Fire Department #1

The winter snow predicted for Feb. 2 dropped about four inches of powdery, fluffy stuff over the area.

Crews were out clearing and salting roads in the early hours of Feb. 2 and school, some government services and businesses were closed.

A snow event was called in Edgerton, and crews spent 148 hours clearing 700 miles of roadway. They used 75 tons of salt and 1,500 gallons of brine.

Due to drifting caused by winds, the roads were monitored throughout the day, according to Kara Banks, Edgerton public information officer.

By the next day, the snow event was over but crews continued to do clean-up work throughout the day. With wind blowing the snow, crews spent Thursday monitoring and pushing back any snow that drifted.

In Gardner snow forecasts resulted in-around-the-clock operations.

Public works responded to the winter storm forecast with scheduling of 24 hour operations, said Jody Demaline, public works director.

“The winter storm began to produce freezing rain and snow on roadways at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 2, Demaline said.

“Blowing snow continued throughout the day and overnight. The storm produced approximately 3-4 inches of snow with high winds producing snow drifts and roadway blow over.”

A group of 16 Gardner drivers drove nine vehicles 1,928 miles plowing and applying 87 tons of salt to snow packed/covered roadways, he said.

In Johnson County some offices and events were closed due to the original storm predictions. However, by February 2 the snow forecast was lowered to under six inches withthe winter storm was expected to last through Feb. 3.

Snow started accumulating between 4-6 a.m., depending on location in the county and sub freezing wind chills were predicted.

Closures, cancellations and delays included the following:

•Johnson County Department of Health and Environment: For the safety of clients and staff, in-person clinical services and other walk-in and appointment-based programs and services, including COVID-19 drive-thru testing is cancelled for the rest of today, Feb.2. Clinics will be open tomorrow, Feb. 3.

•Johnson County Department of Aging and Human Services: Catch-a-Ride services, Home-Delivered Meals and nutrition centers (congregate sites) remain closed Feb. 2.

•Johnson County Mental Health Center: Transportation services cancelled for Feb. 2.

•Johnson County Park and Recreation District: Most JCPRD parks were open.

•Johnson County Library: All Johnson County Library locations were closed and programming cancelled Feb. 2

•Johnson County District Court: All court hearings were called as scheduled but conducted remotely by Zoom. Access Zoom information on the district court website.

• Johnson County Planning and Building Codes: All building inspections were canceled for Feb. 2-3. Existing appointments will be rescheduled. Meetings with staff will be by appointment only.

•RideKC: Services were suspended on the K-10 Connector, due to white-out conditions on K-10. The first two runs of the day had no passengers. Operators had to pull to the side of the road due to snow and low visibility.

•Limited office staff was available Feb. 2, due to the winter weather. Longer wait times for some services should be expected. Check department webpages or call ahead for additional information.