Carl Dean Winters, 80, of Gardner, passed away January 30, 2022 at his home. Visitation 10:00 am Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Funeral 11:30 am Saturday, February 12, 2022 also at the funeral home.

Carl was born June 6, 1941 in Kansas City, Kansas to H. Carl and Merle (Rankin) Winters. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1959 and attended Emporia State University. Carl married Vicki Streit on September 8, 1962 in Cawker City, Kansas. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, KS. Carl worked for the city of Gardner in many aspects of engineering. He was a founding member of Gardner Jaycees. Carl was an avid golfer and volunteered to help build the Gardner Golf Course. He loved fishing, camping, snow skiing, calligraphy and a model railroader. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Loren Nichole Winters and daughter, Sherri Lynn Winters McCarthy. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Winters, of the home; sons: Craig Dean Winters, Kansas City, MO and Steven Scott Winters (Karen), Gardner, KS; brothers, Gary L. Winters, Hillsdale, KS, Fred E. Winters, Gardner, KS; five grandchildren: and five great-grandchildren.