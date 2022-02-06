Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

A motion to return to in person meetings failed at the Johnson County Board of County Commission January 27 meeting.

Charlotte O’Hara, commissioner, said she was concerned about their light agenda.

Ed Eilert, county chair, said they would continue their same schedule of meeting virtually. “We do have times in the year when the agenda is light,” he said.

O’Hara said it was only light because they were meeting virtually, and the commissioners were in their offices, but still interacting in person with the county staff at the county offices.

“It simply isn’t working,” she said. O’Hara said they needed to give up meeting virtually and return to meeting in person.

James Hanzlick and Becky Fast, commissioners, said they weren’t in their offices.

Eilert said they would continue to review. “We will try to make adjustments as we go along,” he said.

O’Hara said they had 30 days to vote on the TIF District in DeSoto and the former Sunflower Ammo Plant site, and they were on day eight.

“The fed should pay, and I want to put it on the agenda in the next week or two,” she said.

Eilert said they would follow the process when the information is presented.

Hanzlick said she wanted to know if they were voting on the TIF District and was confused as to what they were voting on.

O’Hara said they were voting on putting it on the agenda.

They hadn’t seen the information from the City of DeSoto or the city manager yet, Eilert said, and they should wait and follow the process.

O’Hara said they had never vetoed a TIF district before.

Shirley Allenbrand, commissioner, said it had just happened, and she needed more information first before voting on anything.

Jeff Meyers, commissioner, said he would prefer to continue following past practices.

Michael Ashcraft, commissioner, said Allenbrand’s point, was fair and they couldn’t make an informed decision yet. “I don’t want a specific drop dead date,” he said.

Fast said she wanted to know if they needed an official letter from the City of DeSoto first.

Hanzlick said the larger issue was local control. “I respect other bodies responsibility to do their due diligence,” she said.

Hanzlick said they would be acting prematurely and hadn’t had a chance to look at the information thoroughly. “It would be a disservice to our constituents,” she said.

The motion to put it in the next meeting’s agenda failed.

In other business:

Allenbrand was unanimously appointed the new vice chair starting February 2022.

Hanzlick is the current vice chair and said she was happy to see Allenbrand appointed the new Vice Chair.

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” she said. “I am very happy to be relinquished of the responsibility.”

Two citizens Debbie Detmer and Amanda Walker said during public comments that a letter of intent had been filed seeking damages for $1 million dollars to stop the masks mandates in schools and LGBTQ teachings to students.

Detmer and Walker said the county had 72 hours to respond.

—A petition for the enlargement of the Consolidated Main Sewer District of 190.56 acres East of New Century Airport at 159th Street and Clare Road was noted for the record.

The land is listed as the New Century Commerce Center and is owned by the Board of County Commissioners.

The county will be accepting all the assessments, applicable fees, charges and levies for the development.

The New Century Tax Abatement will also receive its annual certification per the 2014 performance agreement, Penny Postoak Ferguson, county manager said.

The certification is for the expansion, she said, and they have met their annual performance requirements.

O’Hara said she wished to know what the tax abatement percentage was and if it was the fifty percent for ten years.

Ferguson said O’Hara was correct.