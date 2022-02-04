Nationwide there is a movement called “Ban the Box,” which basically asks that the felony check off be removed from employment applications. The argument is it creates a barrier to gainful employment, as the definition of felony has expanded over the decades.

The movement comes from a belief that a job candidate’s qualifications should be considered first, without the stigma of a conviction or arrest record. “Ban the Box” seeks to remove the question from applications, and in December 2021 the policy became federal law.

In most instances, “Ban the Box” has flown under the radar of other civil rights movements, and only came to light locally when a senior citizen questioned why all Gardner City Council applications weren’t complete. Two of the six candidates for a vacancy did not answer the felony check off box.

Why wouldn’t that render the application incomplete, a resident asked?

It’s a fair question.

According to Gardner staff, not checking the felony box did not make the applications incomplete because applicants indicated they were registered to vote. Staff double checks their voting status with Johnson County Election office, which if the technicalities of law work as required, renders the “check off box” redundant.

So why have the check off box? If it’s redundant, and nobody really cares, get rid of it and let’s avoid the confusion.

Maybe the same should apply to Gardner job applicants. Those seeking employment are required to check the box and are subject to criminal background checks.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.