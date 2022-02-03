The Edgerton Citizen Survey will be arriving in mailboxes soon.

It will provide residents an opportunity to determine community priorities, comment on city services and share thoughts and concerns.

New this year: a chance to win a $500 gift card just for participating.

Every household in Edgerton will receive a survey. Residents are encouraged to either mail in their surveys or fill it out online.

Edgerton uses the results from the survey to plan for the future and make decisions about important capital projects.

The Citizen Survey is used by the mayor and city council to set budget priorities and goals for the coming two years.

“We want to hear from everyone,” says Mayor Donald Roberts. “This is a great opportunity for folks to tell us what they want in the future here in Edgerton.