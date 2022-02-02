Photos courtesy of the Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum Store offers a curated selection of Kansas-made products, Mid-Century inspired housewares, and the special finds for all ages. It’s your new go-to destination to find the perfect gift. Your purchase supports the Johnson County Museum’s efforts to share our community’s unique story and preserve its history. Museum Members receive 10 percent discount on all museum store items. Hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For information call 913 826 2787.