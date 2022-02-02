CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at app.negometrix.com, until 10:00 a.m. local time, on February 22, 2022, for the construction of Pflumm Road, 143rd Street to 151st Street, Improvements Project, City Project No. 3-C-114-20, KDOT Project Number 46 N-0722-01, Federal Aid Project Number STP-N072(201), CARS Project Number 320001360.

The Geotechnical Reports and Color Utility Masterplan Plan Sheets are for information purposes only and will be available on app.negometrix.com

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at app.negometrix.com.

The work consists of the following:

This project will improve Pflumm Road from a 2-lane roadway to a 4-lane divided arterial from 143rd Street to 151st Street, including intersection improvements at 143rd and 151st. Work will include, but is not limited to, tree removal, pavement, medians, curb and gutter, storm sewer, water main, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lighting, landscaping, irrigation.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from app.negometrix.com. Only bids submitted electronically at app.negometrix.com will be accepted.

An Owner’s Allowance (Set Price) is included within the Schedule of Values for this Project and shall be bid at $250,000. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be included with the online bid submitted at app.negometrix.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Contractors must comply with Title 29 relating to the employment of apprentices in accordance with requirements published by the United States Department of Labor as contained in the contract documents.

Bidders are informed that the prime contractor and subcontractors are required to comply with Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246, and Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Contractors responsibilities under these laws are outlined at Title 24, CFR Part 1 and Part 570 relating to non-discrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; Title 24, Part 130 relating to equal employment opportunity under HUD-assisted construction contract; and Title 24, Part 135 relating to employment opportunities for businesses and lower income persons in connection with assisted projects.

The prime general contractor, and subcontractors where appropriate, under the terms of the contract, shall be required to comply with the following requirements prior to issuance of a construction work order:

(A) Maintain an affirmative action file detailing efforts to meet affirmative action hiring responsibilities and utilize minority firms as subcontractors and supplier;

(B) Submit a copy of their affirmative action plan to the city for review and HUD concurrence;

(C) Provide a preliminary statement of work force needs by category for the project and goals for minorities; and

(D) Attend a scheduled pre-construction conference for orientation on HUD equal opportunity and labor standards requirements.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY Brenda Long

City Clerk