The Citizen’s Police Academy is designed to educate the community about the structure and activities of our police department, and to give participants the opportunity to meet and interact with the officers. Sessions are led by police department personnel.

The academy will be held on Thursday nights for ten weeks from 6 – 9 p.m., beginning March 24, 2022. Topics include:

• Patrol procedures

• Criminal law

• Officer safety

• Traffic enforcement

• K-9 utilization

• SRO program

• Firearms

• Investigations

• A tour of the Johnson County Adult Detention Center

• Domestic Violence

Academy dates and location

The 2022 session of the Citizen’s Police Academy will run from March 24, 2022 through May 26, 2022. Classes are held on Thursday evenings from 6 – 9 p.m. Classes will be held at the Gardner Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Road, Gardner.

Who can enroll?

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Gardner, and have no criminal record. Criminal history/background checks will be completed prior to acceptance.

Applications are available on-line (www.gardnerkansas.gov) or at the Gardner Justice Center. All completed applications must be returned to the Gardner Justice Center or submitted via email to the address below. There is no fee to attend but class size is limited for this program.

The deadline for applications is March 1, 2022 at 4 p.m..

For more information contact Sergeant Zach Roberts at 913-856-7312, or [email protected]