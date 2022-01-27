Robin Stout has resigned from the USD 231 Board of Education, according to a letter she submitted to The Gardner News. Her term was set to expire in January, 2024. She had been elected two terms to Position 7 / at large.

The resignation letter she forwarded says it is effective Jan. 20, 2022.

“Unfortunately, with the current climate in education and how our newly elected board members have shown they plan to handle our Board of Education meetings (as was shown at the January 10th meeting), it has caused me grave concern,” Stout said. She has requested the complete letter be run in The Gardner News.

In the letter, Stout indicates procedural concerns and working with board members Lana Sutton, Tom Reddin and Greg Chapman. Sutton was reelected and was named board president; Reddin was elected to his first term and selected vice-president; and Chapman was elected last November. He has served on the board previously. Jeff MIller was also elected.

Stout was absent from the Jan. 18 special BOE meeting to discuss hiring a superintendent to replace Pam Stranathan. A separation agreement was approved by the old board for $425,000.

Stout writes she enjoyed serving USD 231, and mentions several accomplishments during her seven years on the board .

Last September, the BOE filled a vacancy created by the resignation of Tresa Boden, member thru an application process. Katie Williams filled the vacancy.

“Our current board may choose to do the same or discuss and pursue other options,” said Ben Boothe, USD 231 community affairs. “This may become a topic for the Board to discuss during the regularly scheduled meeting on February 7.”

Vacancies are governed by state statute: 25-2022. Vacancies on boards of education filled by appointment; publication of notice; term of appointee. Any board shall have power to fill by appointment any vacancy which occurs thereon, and such appointee shall serve for the unexpired term. When a vacancy occurs, the board shall publish a notice one time in a newspaper having general circulation in the school district stating that the vacancy has occurred and that it will be filled by appointment by the board not sooner than 15 days after such publication. If such vacancy occurs before May 1 of the second year of the term leaving an unexpired term of more than two years such appointee shall serve until the second Monday in January after the following general school election as provided in K.S.A. 25-2023 , and amendments thereto.

In the latter event, the unexpired term of two years commencing on the second Monday in January after the following general school election shall be filled at such election and the ballots or ballot labels and returns of election with respect to such office shall be designated as follows: “To fill the unexpired term.

Boden and Shawn Carlisle both quit and walked out during the BOE’s August, 2021 meeting.