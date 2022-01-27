On Feb. 3, Gardner will host an open house to provide information on improvements to US-56/Main Street, from Sycamore Street to east of Moonlight Road.

The scope of the project includes the following components:

• full-depth pavement reconstruction,

• removal and replacement of curb and gutter,

• driveway and sidewalk enhancements,

• a new traffic signal at the intersection between QuikTrip and Walgreens,

• signal timing interconnection between the new signal and the existing signal at Moonlight,

• reduction/combining of access points,

• a new left-turn lane for eastbound traffic at Cedar Street.

The open house will take place from 4: p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 120 E. Main St., where representatives from the city and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. No formal presentation will be given.

KDOT has a projected project start date of Feb. 14, 2022, weather permitting. During the duration of the project, US-56/Main Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Sycamore Street and east of Moonlight Road. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-November 2022.

For questions regarding the meeting or project, contact the Public Works Department at 913.856.0914.