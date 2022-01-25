Judith “Judy” Lee Rinehart, 84, of Overland Par, passed away Jan 17, 2022 at Brookdale College Square, Overland Park.

Judy was born Jan 2, 1938 in Omaha, Neb., to William G. and Dorothy (Cantron) Hubbell. She grew up in Omaha where she graduated from Technical High School. Judy married Delmar L. Rinehart, Sr. on March 23, 1956 in Omaha. They bought a home in 1961 in Carter Lake, Iowa. Judy moved to Gardner, Kan., in 1973 and worked at the Farmer’s Bank in Gardner. She worked in banking for many years where she started as a keypunch operator, moved to teller and finally was the branch manager. Judy loved to bowl and enjoyed crafting. She rode horses from a young age. Judy will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar; daughter, Debbie Young and all of her siblings. Judy is survived by her children: Sue Craig, Paola, Kan., Nena (David) Roberts, Gardner, Delmar L. Rinehart, Sr. and his partner Marcelino Garcia, Tampa, Fla., and Scott Rinehart, Gardner; 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Private graveside service will be held at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Center – KU Endowment. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.