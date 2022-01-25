Derek Wilson

USD 231 boys have won four of five meets to start the year.

Ryan Rogers, Zach Reynolds and Cole Darby have led the way with Camden Wells, Landon Scott, Zach Gunby and Jacob Kilgore all putting in solid performances.

We have a high game score to add to the record board from Ryan Rogers as well as a couple with a chance to break the season average record, according to Derek Wilson, coach.

“Myranda Rogers on the girl’s side is on a planet of her own,” Wilson said. We are unbelievably proud of this freshman girl as she doesn’t get rattled by a bad frame. Halfway through her freshman season, Myranda has almost every single record on the record board already, and I would expect her name to be on the entire record board by the end of the season.”

Senior Maddy Riggs has something to say about that though, Wislon continued. She has placed herself in the top five series scores in program history. Isabella Rankin has had a solid start to the season as well.