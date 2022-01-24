Melvin E. Bond, 99, a longtime resident of Westwood, Kansas passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday February 26, 2022 at 9 am and service at 10 am at Old Mission UMC, 5519 State Park Dr, Fairway, KS. Family will have a private graveside service at Spring Hill cemetery with Military Honors. Family asks for memorial contributions to be directed to Old Mission United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Melvin was born in Ocheltree, KS on Dec 14, 1922 to George and Ada (Green) Bond. He attended Ocheltree Grade School and graduated from Spring Hill High School. He assisted his dad in the carpentry business, building several barns that still stand. He joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in July 1943. In 1944, he worked for Longhorn Construction building 217 homes in Cockrell Hill, TX (Dallas area). He returned that same year to KC and started driving trucks for LD Gates hauling the KC Star/Times newspapers to various cities across Kansas. The company was bought by the KC Star and he retired from the Star in the fall of 1989. Being retired he had time to work on his son’s houses, putting in attic fans, building sheds, shelves and whatever else was needed. He also became much more involved at Old Mission UMC, helping to mail the newsletter, happily mending chairs or other furnishings that needed a little TLC.

Melvin was a devoted husband and family man. After building his and his sister’s house in 1950, he met Mary Beth Dyer in Comanche, OK through Ocheltree neighbors. They were married in 1959 and had 35 years together raising the two boys. When building his house, he had all the good black dirt from the basement moved to the corner to create a wonderful garden. He gladly shared his tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, zucchini, and cucumbers with family, friends, and neighbors. He made fantastic pickles. Always home by 5:20pm, dad always had time to play a little game of catch before supper. Many weekends were spent with his folks and cousins around Spring Hill. Every year the family took dad’s two-week vacation visiting family, camping in the pop-up StarCraft camper, and searching old courthouses and cemeteries for Mary’s genealogy work.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, sister Helen Umphenour (and husband Bud). He is survived by his sons Gary (Karen) Bond of Overland Park and Alan (Allison) Bond of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren Ryan (Shawna), Kevin, Collin (Lauren), Harper, Aidan, great grandchildren Austin and Hudson.