USD 231 continues to monitor COVID-19 data in order to provide the safest learning environment possible, according to according to Ben Boothe, director of community relations. According to the Jan. 21 announcement:

On Nov. 16, 2021, the Board of Education adopted the following motion,

“If the percentage of recommended quarantines and isolation is greater than 4%, barrier face masks will be required as they are in other USD 231 buildings for at least 2 weeks. If this occurs, masking will become optional when the percentage of recommended quarantines and isolations is less than 2% for 2 consecutive weeks.”

Upon review of this week’s attendance data, both Wheatridge Middle School and Gardner Edgerton High School rose above the 4 percent mark of students who are either positive or on exclusion. As a result, these two buildings (grades 5 – 12) will return to masking for a minimum of 2 two weeks beginning Jan. 24, 2022.

These schools will return to “mask optional” at grades 7 through 12 on Feb. 7, 2022, unless their numbers for the previous two weeks remain above two percent. Students in grades 5 and 6 continue to comply with the county mandate.