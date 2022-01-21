Robin Stout has resigned from the USD 231 Board of Education effective today, according to a letter she submitted to The Gardner News. Her term was set to expire in January, 2024. She had been elected two terms to Position 7 / at large.

The resignation letter she forwarded says it is effective Jan. 20, 2022.

“Unfortunately, with the current climate in education and how our newly elected board members have shown they plan to handle our Board of Education meetings (as was shown at the January 10th meeting), it has caused me grave concern,” Stout said. She has requested the complete letter be run in The Gardner News.

In the letter, Stout indicates procedural concerns and working with board members Lana Sutton, Tom Reddin and Greg Chapman. Sutton was reelected and was named board president; Reddin was elected to his first term and selected vice-president; and Chapman was elected last November. He has served on the board previously.

Stout writes she enjoyed serving USD 231, and mentions several accomplishments during her seven years on the board .

The complete letter to the editor will appear Jan. 26, 2022 in The Gardner News.