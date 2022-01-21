Lyle Wayne Whitworth, Sr., 77, Gardner, passed away peacefully Dec. 10, 2021 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Mo. Visitation will be at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111. Graveside service at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, with inurnment to follow. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Wayne was born on July 9, 1944 in Trenton, Mo. His parents were James Edward Whitworth and Della Ethel Klingensmith. He graduated from Big Oak School District, Trenton, Mo. Wayne was self-employed, owning American Gutter, Olathe, Kan. Other than his passion for work, he enjoyed fishing and traveling in his motor home. Wayne was an avid fan of the KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his stepson Jason Scoggins and wife Sara, Gardner; stepdaughter Tawnya Burgess, Collinsville, Okla.; stepsister Ruth Stewart, Belton, Mo.; five grandchildren, Colton, Holly, Samantha, Rilee and Teylor, and two great-grandchildren, Blair and Baker.