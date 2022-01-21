Letter to the Editor:

Good morning, USD 231 Families.

As a follow-up to the message sent this past Tuesday regarding hiring a new superintendent, we write today to share a brief overview of the process.

Currently, Mr. Mark Meyer serves as the administrative stand-In for the superintendent. To start the process of identifying an interim, the board of education will host a special meeting on Jan. 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. During this meeting, the board will discuss questions to be used during the interview, timeline, and expectations – among other items. The public is encouraged to attend.

Soon, the board will engage in the work necessary to hire the next full-time superintendent of schools. The goal is to complete the hiring process this spring with the intention of this person joining our team in July 2022. The search process will most likely include the announcement of the position at both the state and national level; a comprehensive needs assessment using surveys and meetings with staff, parents, and community members; and a systematic evaluation of candidates based on the district, board, and community needs.

The selection of a superintendent is one of the most critical decisions a board can make. Our board is committed to identifying and hiring the person that best meets the needs of our students, staff, and community.

We look forward to working together to identify the best candidate possible.

Sincerely,

Ben Boothe

USD 231 public information officer