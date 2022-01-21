A detached garage in the 28600 block of W. 207th was engulfed in fire Jan. 13 about 2:30 p.m. The garage was about 40′ x 60′, and there were multiple vehicles and a home in close proximity. Both garage and vehicles, as well as equipment, were considered a complete loss. Damage to the home was minimal, and the family is able to stay there. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photos courtesy Fire District #1 of Johnson County