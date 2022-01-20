Money is missing from the Johnson County, Kansas Courthouse and it’s reported to be more than six or seven figures, according to a media report on FOX 4 news.

According to the report, money was taken between 2010 and 2018. Federal authorities have bedn alerted and a former account manager is the focus of the investigation.

The Johnson County Court Administrator sent FOX4 the following statement: “Some time ago, accounting irregularities were discovered in the Johnson County District Court Clerk’s Office. Illegal activity could not be ruled out. The District Court, in conjunction with the Office of Judicial Administration, alerted federal authorities. Because this is an ongoing matter, it is inappropriate to make further comment.”

There did not appear to be a news release on jocoks.org when check Jan. 17.