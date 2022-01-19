Bethany College Honor Roll

Nearly 257 Bethany College students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the Fall 2021 semester and have been named to the Honor Roll.

Local students include:

Spring Hill, Meghan G Goff, Biology

Wellsville, Maggie S Heath, Biology

MidAmerica Honor Roll

MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President’s, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester. A total of 351 students qualified for one of the honors.

Local students include:

Edgerton

Kathryn Jackson, Dean’s List

Gardner

Nicholas Allen, Dean’s List

Landon Cain, Dean’s List

Eva Garrett, President’s List

Owen Massaro, President’s List

Alexis Morgan, Dean’s List

Alyssa Robinson, President’s List

Meghan Spann, President’s List

Spring Hill

Majesta Dixon, Dean’s List

Victoria Lotz, President’s List

Jacob Scoma, Dean’s List

Cael Sinclair, President’s List

Katie Sinclair, Honor Roll

Regan Smith, President’s List

Kristin Williams, Dean’s List

Rockhurst University Honor Roll

Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The following students earned a place on the list:

Gardner; Dalton Mille