Bethany College Honor Roll
Nearly 257 Bethany College students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the Fall 2021 semester and have been named to the Honor Roll.
Local students include:
Spring Hill, Meghan G Goff, Biology
Wellsville, Maggie S Heath, Biology
MidAmerica Honor Roll
MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President’s, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester. A total of 351 students qualified for one of the honors.
Local students include:
Edgerton
Kathryn Jackson, Dean’s List
Gardner
Nicholas Allen, Dean’s List
Landon Cain, Dean’s List
Eva Garrett, President’s List
Owen Massaro, President’s List
Alexis Morgan, Dean’s List
Alyssa Robinson, President’s List
Meghan Spann, President’s List
Spring Hill
Majesta Dixon, Dean’s List
Victoria Lotz, President’s List
Jacob Scoma, Dean’s List
Cael Sinclair, President’s List
Katie Sinclair, Honor Roll
Regan Smith, President’s List
Kristin Williams, Dean’s List
Rockhurst University Honor Roll
Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
The following students earned a place on the list:
Gardner; Dalton Mille