ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

JANITORIAL SERVICES

Sealed bid proposals for JANITORIAL SERVICES in the City of Edgerton, Kansas will be received from qualified bidders until 2:00 PM on FEBRUARY 9, 2022 at the Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, KS 66021 at which time they will be publicly opened. Bids received after the designated closing time will be returned unopened.

All proposals shall be made on a printed proposal form included in the BID DOCUMENT FOR JANITORIAL SERVICES containing the specifications for Work and shall be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the City of Edgerton and marked “RFB – JANITORIAL SERVICES.”

The scope of work includes cleaning and janitorial services necessary to maintain Edgerton Community Hall and other City Offices in a clean and orderly condition in accordance with general commercial practices.

The Bid Document may be examined in the City Clerk’s Office of Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. Copies of the Bid Document including the proposal forms for the purposes of bidding may be obtained from the City Clerk at City Hall or on the City’s website at www.edgertonks.org. Any questions shall be directed to Beth Linn, City Administrator, at 913-893-6231.

The City of Edgerton shall have the right to take such steps as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the bidder to perform its obligations under the Contract and the bidder shall furnish the City of Edgerton all such information and data for this purpose as it may request. The right is reserved to reject any bid where an investigation of the available evidence or information does not satisfy the City of Edgerton, in its sole discretion, that the bidder is qualified to carry out properly the terms of the Contract.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities and/or informalities in proposal and make an award in any manner consistent with the law deemed in the best interest of the City.

Bids may be held by The City of Edgerton for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of opening of the bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigation of the qualifications of the bidder prior to awarding of the Contract.