The Kansas Chamber Board of Directors recently elected five new members to the board. Joining the Board for their first three-year terms are Matt Cortez (GLMV Architecture), Patrick Fucik (T-Mobile), Beau Jackson (Husch Blackwell),

Dean Newton (Delta Dental), and Kim Randolph (Heartland Black Chamber).

The Board also elected eight directors to their second three-year terms. They are Chuck Cadena (Spirit AeroSystems), Tara Dimick (Envista Credit Union), Jim Halloran (Caterpillar), Molly Kocour-Boyle (AT&T), Laura Lutz (Evergy), Michael Margherio (UnitedHeathcare), Gary Schmitt (INTRUST Bank), and Bill Webster (Bartlett & Company).

Board Chairman Chuck Grier (UCI) also appointed Heather Jantz (MJE, LLC), Tracy Streeter (Burns & McDonnell) and Barry Ward (Security Benefit) to one-year terms.

“This impressive group of job creators from across the state and across industries and sectors bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in their respective fields,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “The Chamber’s Directors play an important role in ensuring the voice of the state’s business community is heard in Topeka and in Washington. They carefully review and approve the Chamber’s annual Legislative and Policy Agenda drafted by our member working groups and help guide our team throughout the year.”