Kerry Stoneking

The girls had a very exciting game against SME Jan. 14. After being down the entire game, the girls really stepped it up on defense and converted some steals into points to get them tied by the end of regulation. SME didn’t score any points in the fourth quarter or in overtime. The girls headed home with the victory, a score of 35-30. Maria Diaz had herself a game with 17 points.

Wednesday night the girls traveled to SMNW to compete against them for the second time this season. Similar to the first encounter, the girls led the entire game and got the win. The score was 32-15. Soph Johnson led scoring with 12 points.

The current season record is now 7-2.