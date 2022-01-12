CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at app.negometrix.com, until 2:00 p.m. local time, on January 19,

2022, for the Purchase and Relocation of the 223 S. Willie Street Home Structure, Project No. 6-C-026-19.

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at app.negometrix.com.

The work consists of the following:

Purchase and Relocation of the 223 S. Willie Street Home Structure. Bidder is responsible for meeting all City insurance and project requirements as set forth in the bidding documents, as well as City Policy F-10 per Resolution No. 16-1036, specifically Section 12. Property Acquired as Part of a Flood Control Project.

Note: Bidder acknowledges this is for purchase and relocation of the structure. This bid is not intended for salvage rights; this bid is intended for relocation of the home structure to a site of Bidder’s choosing. All applicable City policies and permit requirements are at the responsibility of the bidder, for both relocation of the home, and at Bidder’s relocation site.

Minimum bid price: $45,000.00

Bidder must execute and complete relocation of home by February 9, 2022. Failure to complete relocation by this date shall result in forfeiture of Home Structure and bid deposit. No extension fee will be granted for this work. Forfeiture shall revert ownership of structure to City.

Per Section 6. Sale Procedure, B. Process/Earnest Money/Time to Closing 1. Disposition by Sealed Bid: Where a Subject Parcel (Home Structure) is sold by sealed bids, any and all bids submitted must be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of a cashier’s check payable to the City in the amount of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00).

Bidder must meet all insurance requirements set forth in the Contract Documents.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from app.negometrix.com. Only bids submitted electronically at app.negometrix.com will be accepted.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be included with the online bid submitted at app.negometrix.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY Brenda Long

City Clerk

??

??

??

??

City of Olathe NB-2 6-C-026-19