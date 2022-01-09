There were six applicants for the Gardner City Council position. After interviews at the Jan. 3 meeting, Erik Potter was selected to fill the vacancy.

Applications are listed on the city’s website:

David Arnold; data prep; resident since 2020; felony, no; attend council meeting, yes.

Nathanial Plahn; interface engineer; resident since 2020; felony, no; attend council meeting, no.

Erik Potter; self employed; resident since 2019; felony, not complete; attend council meeting, no.

George Rifford; software sales; resident since 2001; felony, no; attend council meeting, yes.

John Tramble, Jr; realtor; resident since 2017; felony, no; attend council meeting, yes.

Dennis Watson; service tech; resident since 2017; felony, not complete; attend council meeting, yes.