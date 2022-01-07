Robert LeRoy Harsh

Robert LeRoy Harsh, 83, of Overland Park, passed away Dec. 21, 2021. A visitation was held Jan. 3, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner KS with a graveside service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery 9501 159th St., Overland Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Robert was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Olathe, to Floyd S. Harsh and Blanche Bell (Blank) Harsh. He grew up in Olathe and Gardner and Overland Park. He married Ruth Patchin on June 19, 1981 and spent his career as a UPS driver. He enjoyed his motorcycle, watching western movies, traveling and going out to eat. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son David Harsh; siblings: Rose Marie Turnley, Buster Turnley, Floyd Harsh and Bill Harsh. He is survived by his wife of the home; children: Robert Dale Harsh (Brenda) of Phoenix, Ariz., Douglas Ray Harsh (Michelle) McClouth, Kan.; Step children: Jason Lytle and Lori Schmitt; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.