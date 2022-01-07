Photos courtesy of the City of Gardner

New Year means a new program being implemented at Gardner Police Department.

“To our knowledge, the Gardner Pet Pantry is the first of its kind in the county being implemented by a municipal agency. We hope to help those financially struggling take care of their pets and have one less burden to deal with by offering this program,” said Alexis Miller, animal control officer.

The Gardner Pet Pantry is intended to help Gardner residents who are experiencing hard times with assistance in feeding their pets.

From time to time, officers and the Animal Control Officer have come across a citizen who needs pet food, and they have also seen numerous comments on social media where citizens have asked for help, according to Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer.

“These were the driving forces behind the start of the new program,” Marshall-Oquendo said.

The pantry will be offered once a month from the Gardner Justice Center and will run through donations provided by local businesses and citizens who wish to participate, requiring minimal cost and staff time from the city.

To participate, residents must complete an application explaining their situation and need for assistance.

Applications are available at the Justice Center located at 16540 Moonlight Rd or by contacting ACO Miller at (913)-884-8529. Applications are available during business hours which are Monday- Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.. The program is available for Gardner residents only.