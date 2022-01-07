The Gardner City Council selected Erik Potter to fill a council vacancy. His term will run thru December, 2023. Potter is self employed and has been a resident since 2019.

There were six applicants for the position; and we appreciate the council posted the applications on their website prior to the meeting and that interviews were conducted in open session.

All applicants received a chance to address the governing body, which is available for viewing on the city’s website.

The council broke from prior preference with this selection. In the past vacancy’s have usually been filled by the next highest vote-getter from the prior election or those who have been involved in community organizations. In this instance, that would have been John Tramble, Jr., who ran in the November election.

We’re not sure why the council broke with the “tradition”; Kaci Deaton’s appointment was in-part to being a high vote getter in the previous election.

However, Potter was the immediate first selection from three of the council: Steve Shute, Mark Baldwin and Kaci Deaton.

We welcome Mr. Potter to the council, and we thank all those who applied.