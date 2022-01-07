John “LeRoy” Sweat, 81, Olathe, passed away Dec. 25, 2021 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Visitation was Jan. 4, 2022 with the funeral service following, both at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244. Burial with military honors to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Shawn Sweat for LeRoy’s grandchildren’s college fund. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Leroy was born on July 25, 1940 in Pattonsburg, Mo. His parents were Lewis Wesley and Francis (Daise) Duncan. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958. Leroy was a United States Army veteran, serving 1958-1965. He married Kay Jean Elder on April 4, 1959 in St. Joseph, Mo. Leroy was a meat cutter, owning his own business, Leroy’s Butcher Block, Olathe. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gene Duncan and Terry Sweat. He is survived by his wife Kay; sons Shawn Sweat, LaCrosse, Kan., and Scott Sweat and wife Tiffany, Olathe; grandchildren: Dylan, Hannah and Ryan and sister Darla Niti.