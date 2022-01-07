Donald Henry Forck, 82, of Jefferson City, passed away Dec. 31, 2021. He was born June 5, 1939, in Jefferson City, the son of Otto and Mildred (McDowell) Forck (deceased).

He was a 1957 graduate of Helias High School and received his business degree with a major in accounting from Lincoln University.

Don served his country in the United States Army Reserves from Dec. 1, 1957 until Nov. 19, 1965.

He was united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1965, in Jefferson City to Dolores Faye Meyer who survives at the home.

Don worked for the State of Missouri Office of Administration, data processing, retiring after 32 years of service.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Jefferson City, Mo.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores Forck, Jefferson City; his children, Susan (Jason) Rogers and family Olivia, Liza, and Benjamin, Gardner; Matthew (Stephanie) Forck, and family Natalie and Nathan, Eureka, Mo.; and Theresa (Steve) Meystrik and family Hannah, Catherine, Josie, and Ellen, Jefferson City, Mo.; his brothers Jerome (Marilyn) Forck, Ronald (Pat) Forck, Jefferson City, Mo.; Timothy (Pauline) Forck, California, Mo.; sister-in-law Debbie Forck, Jefferson City, Mo.; his step-sisters Sr. Josetta Eveler, San Antonio, Texas; Mickey Stokes, College Station, Texas; Josetta Forck, Jefferson City, Mo.; and one step-brother Tom Eveler, Humble, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Forck; step-mother, Leona Eveler Forck; step-sisters, Sr.Geraldine Eveler and Billye Olson.

Visitation will be Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Jefferson City, Mo. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Donald Antweiler and Rev. Gregory Meystrik officiating.

Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army, Birthright, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

