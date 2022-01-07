Daniel Joseph “Dan” Wise, 49, of Gardner, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. Daniel was born Nov. 21, 1972, to Charles “Chuck” and Pearlene (Wooldridge) Wise of Olathe. The youngest, and most mischievous of seven children, he lived on the family dairy farm and attended St. Paul’s Catholic Parochial School in Olathe. Following his parents’ divorce, he moved with his mother to Gardner where he graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 1991. He went on to complete his Master of Business at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe.

His strong work ethic was evident throughout his life. He worked as a firefighter for the Johnson County Fire Service in Olathe and Fire Districts 1 & 2 from 1991- 2017 where he made many close and lasting friendships. It was during this time of his life that he met his wife Crystal Cantrell Wise, and they were married Sept. 21, 2002. In 2017 he and his wife became the franchise owners of Planet Sub in Gardner, and he was a member of the Gardner Chamber of Commerce.

Dan enjoyed living and raising their three children in Gardner, immersing himself in the community. He enjoyed accompanying his sons on Boy Scout trips and teaching them to ride four wheelers like he did as a child, sending silly selfies to his daughter, and family movie nights. His kindness, charm, humor and wild personality lit up the lives of so many during his lifetime – from extended family and friends, to coworkers, business associates and his employees. Family was most important to him, and his most cherished pastime was simply enjoying time with his wife, children, and siblings whom he loved with all his heart.

Daniel was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Crystal, his three teenage children, Noah (17), Marisa (15), and Wyatt (13); siblings Ronald (Sue) Wise of Hogansville, GA, Vicki (Adrian) Elson of Olathe, James (Thelma) Wise of Lawrence, Lawrence (Cindy) Wise of Olathe, Sharon (Curtis) Fisher of Naples, FL, Julia (Jon) Johnson of Paola, and many nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins.

The family will hold a private family ceremony January 8 at Bruce Funeral Home in Gardner, with a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held in Gardner at a later date. Details to be announced via www.BruceFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to an education fund for the children. Gifts can be made payable to “Crystal Wise dba Wise Educational Fund” and directed to Bruce’s Funeral Home.

Friends and family are invited to send condolences via the online guestbook at www.BruceFuneralHome.com .