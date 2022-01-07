Clarence “Hooter” Houdashelt, Jr., 79, of Gardner, KS, passed away Dec. 26, 2021 at his home.

Cremation. No services. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.

Clarence was born Sept. 10, 1943 in LeLoup, KS to Clarence and Cleo Emily (Cannady) Houdashelt. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1960. Clarence worked for Nelder Hart’s Downtowner for many years and was the head cook and manager for BJ’s Oasis for many years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, KS. Clarence was a workaholic and had lots of friends He loved his dogs Goldie and Mister. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Kramer. Clarence is survived by his nephew, Chris Hayes, Gardner, KS, niece, Tami Bartolomi, Gladstone, MO and brother-in-law, Marion Kramer, Gardner, KS.