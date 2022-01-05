Rhonda Humble

The holidays and upcoming new year always make me remember things that have come and gone. Things that used to be common place, but are buried in the past.

Most of us remember cassettes, VCR’s and LP’s, but what about routine things?

What happened to all the Christmas tree farms? There used to be acres of them row by row, trimmed and ready for selection. The last one I recall seeing was on the corner now slated for warehouses at 159th and old 56 Hwy, New Century AirCenter.

Christmas tree farms were a small business venture dangled in front of everyday people as a potential for holiday cash. For a few decades it was competitive.

Credit cards hadn’t been born yet; people needed Christmas money. Tree farms were back in the day of bank holiday accounts (you know, a few dollars a week and cash out for Christmas).

I grew up poor, dad was a vet who suffered from what is now known as PTSD; he was prone to night terrors and dropping to the floor at the sound of loud noises. It was hard for him to keep a job, and that was back in the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” days. So, he was always looking for a way to make cash.

“A poor man has poor ways,” he would say. We didn’t have property for a Christmas tree farm, so one day a man showed up in a fancy new pick up and came inside to discuss dad having a “worm farm.”

For a small investment, the gentleman said he would supply dad with a starter for fishing worms. Dad had to build a large vat for the basement, and keep the worms composted and fed. I think they had to be turned every day so they would grow and not sour.

“Lots of money in fishing worms,” dad eagerly told mom when she got home from work.

Mom’s face got red, her purse slammed to the floor, and she sent the salesman and starter kit of worms packing — in haste.

I may be one of the few who recall worm farms; or mink farms for that matter. But it’s that time of year.

Just to show how my mind wanders:

— When an archaeologist digs up a 45 record adapter in a 1000 years, what will they think it is? A woman’s broach? Religious prayer object? Fancy eye monocle? What will ancient astronaut theorists say?

— And what about a Legg’s egg? We used to paint them and hang them for Christmas tree ornaments.

—Coffee table “art.” Mom used to sit old 78’s in a fluted dish, put them in the oven on warm, and they would melt to become decorative bowls. Inside the bowls would go handmade “grapes;” jumbo marbles that were slow-baked until they cracked and were then painted.

Thankfully I didn’t inherit any of them for my house.

— Bluing. I still have a jar of bluing that we used to whiten white shirts that we took in for ironing. At the time we got a whopping $5 per bushel, and you had to be sure the seams were ironed flat from the inside. I just Googled bluing and apparently bluing can still be purchased. Wow.

My jar of bluing has to be more than 30 years old; I keep it around for the memories.

God Bless you in the upcoming year and always.