PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-60 PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 21st DAY OF DECEMBER 2021.

SUMMARY

On December 21, 2021, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 21-60 (ANX21-0004), pertaining to an annexation. The ordinance annexes approximately 152.015± acres, located at the southwest corner of 167th Street and Black Bob Road. The complete text of this Ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 22nd day of December, 2021.

/s/ Rrachelle Breckenridge

Rrachelle Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney