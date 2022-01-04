CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC21-0004

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 14th day of February 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated drainage easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All that part of the South 110 acres of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 14 South, Range 23 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, lying Southeasterly of Highway I-35, as condemned in district court case #23938, and subject to that part used for road purposes, EXCEPT that part being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence N 2°02’25” W, along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 692.17 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence S 87°57’35” W, a distance of 77.43 feet; thence S 32°43’25” W, a distance of 294.17 feet; thence S 16°40’38” W, a distance of 271.26 feet; thence S 2°02’13” E, a distance of 133.58 feet; thence S 87°57’47” W, a distance of 126.08 feet; thence N 2°02’13” W, a distance of 186.31 feet; thence N 19°19’39” E, a distance of 376.10 feet; thence N 1°35’34” W, a distance of 270.37 feet; thence N 28°29’18” W, a distance of 172.55 feet; thence N 45°44’30” W, a distance of 417.38 feet; thence N 34°51’36” W, a distance of 72.18 feet; thence N 26°17’28” W, a distance of 88.84 feet; thence N 46°48’05” W, a distance of 151.75 feet; thence N 86°44’37” W, a distance of 127.07 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Interstate Highway No. 35, as now established; thence along the Southeasterly right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35, for the following three (3) courses; thence Northeasterly on a curve to the left, said curve having an initial tangent bearing of N 44°35’56” E and a radius of 10902.96 feet, an arc distance of 304.01 feet; thence S 46°59’56” E, a distance of 20.00 feet; thence N 42°47’30” E, a distance of 57.12 feet to a point on the North line of the South 110 acres of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence N 87°59’18” E, along the North line of the South 110 acres of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 720.86 feet to a point on the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence S 2°03’02” E, along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 52.54 feet; thence S 78°34’06” W, a distance of 190.61 feet; thence S 35°26’26” W, a distance of 168.18 feet; thence S 30°46’03” E, a distance of 85.29 feet; thence S 42°01’03” E, a distance of 388.28 feet to a point on the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence S 2°01’57” E, along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 540.49 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 15.7138 acres, more or less.

Location or Vicinity: Northeast of 159th Street and Lone Elm Road

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 27th day of December, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)