Photos courtesy of New Century AirCenter

Workers recently replaced the motor on a 2016 New Century Shortline Railroad locomotive. The engine is a rehab from the late 1950’s and helps move around over 700 rail cars for the eight customers at the Commerce Center. New Century AirkCenter Railroad provides rail switching services within the business par. Initial lines were installed by the Naval Air Station Olathe, which ceased operations in the late 1960’s. JCAX provides interconnections between the AirCenter and BNSF Railway.