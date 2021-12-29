SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-59

On December 21, 2021, the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas, passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS ON CERTAIN PROPERTY TO PAY THE COSTS OF INTERNAL IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, AS PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED BY RESOLUTION NO. 21-1072 (HEDGE LANE, 175th TO APPROXIMENTLY 2,615’ NORTH) OF THE CITY; AND PROVIDING FOR THE COLLECTION OF SUCH SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS.

The Ordinance levies maximum special assessments on certain property located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of Hedge Lane, 175th to approximately 2,615’ north, which have been benefitted from certain internal improvements constructed pursuant to K.S.A. 12-6a01 et seq. and provides an opportunity for prepayment, in whole or in part, of the special assessments. A schedule of the amounts of the special assessments and the property benefitted are attached to the Ordinance. Any amount of special assessments not paid within the time prescribed in the Ordinance shall be certified by the City Clerk to the Clerk of Johnson County, Kansas, in the same manner and at the same time as other taxes are certified and will be collected in annual installments, together with interest on such amounts at a rate not exceeding the maximum rate therefor as prescribed by law. A complete text of the Ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 100 E Santa Fe St., Olathe, Kansas. A reproduction of the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the State of Kansas.

DATED: December 21, 2021

/S/ Ron Shaver______________

Ron Shaver, City Attorney

