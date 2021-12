Edgerton Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the winning homes in this year’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

Winners are: 1st place: 1006 W 4th; 2nd place: 300 W 7th; and 3rd place: 509 W Meriwood.

Each of the winners will receive a letter with information about how to collect their prizes and an invitation to the January 13 Edgerton City Council meeting for a special recognition.