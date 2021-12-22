Dr. Wayne Burke, superintedent, Spring Hill USD 230, announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Upon his retirement, he will have served 32 years in education, 22 years in USD 230 and 7 years as a superintendent.

“We are grateful for the leadership and insight Dr. Burke has provided during his tenure in the Spring Hill School District,” said Spring Hill Board of Education President Doug Updike. “During his tenure, he has built and led strong teams that have successfully accomplished major initiatives ranging from continuous improvement in student achievement and strengthening partnerships with our stakeholders to multiple successful bond issues and addressing rapid growth. Great teams do not just happen, but rather are created from a clear leadership vision. Dr. Burke has encouraged innovative thinking and motivated people to passionately pursue excellence.”

Under Dr. Burke’s leadership, USD 230 has achieved several notable accomplishments. The highlights include:

• Fastest growth in the state of Kansas over the past five years

• Opened two new elementary schools

• Opened a new middle school, with another currently being built

• Opened a new Educational Support Center & District Administrative Center

•Increased in high school test scores & graduation rates

* Facilitated the transition from Class 4A to 5A for Spring Hill High School

•Passed the largest bond in school district history ($82.4 million) in 2016, followed by second largest ($72 million) in 2018

•Passed the 2016 bond issue with a 72% approval vote, the highest in school district history

•Refinanced of six series of bonds saving the district more than $7.6 million in principal and interest payments

• Largest virtual school in the state of Kansas with an enrollment that is more than 20% of the state’s total

Dr. Burke began his employment with the Spring Hill School District in the fall of 1997, serving as the assistant high school principal and activities director of Spring Hill High School for four years, and then principal for another five years. Leaving the Spring Hill School District in 2006, he served as the assistant superintendent for human resources in the Derby School District (KS) for three years. He returned to the Spring Hill School District in 2009 to serve as assistant superintendent before being named the superintendent-elect in 2014.

Dr. Burke received his doctorate of education from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in education administration from Emporia State University and a bachelor’s degree in business education from Kansas State University. He also is a member of numerous national and state level professional organizations.

Dr. Burke has been actively involved in serving the Spring Hill and Greater Kansas City Communities. Highlights of his service include:

• Member of the Olathe Economic Development Council

• Member of the Johnson County Library Board

• Member of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

• Member of the Spring Hill Education Foundation Board

• Founding Member of #ZeroReasonsWhy

In 2021-22, Dr. Burke was selected as a Kansas Superintendent of the Year Finalist. In 2019, Dr. Burke was selected for the 2019 Leadership Kansas Class by the Kansas Chamber.

“As a board, we have experienced first hand his district leadership and passion for education,” said BOE President Updike. “Thank you for everything you have done to prepare our district for the future. As we look to the future, we will continue the momentum of our past and current successes.”

On behalf of the USD 230 Board of Education and the entire Spring Hill School District, we thank Superintendent Dr. Burke for his years of hard work and dedication to our students.