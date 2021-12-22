CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE PERMIT

SU21-0007

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 24th day of January 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Special Use Permit of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF I-35 HIGHWAY AND THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, SAID POINT BEING 99.8 FEET (100.2 FEET DEED) EAST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE 393.80 FEET (394 FEET DEED) TO A POINT WHICH IS 990.75 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER AS MEASURED ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE; THENCE EAST AND PARALLEL AND SAID NORTH LINE, 362 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY, 394.53 FEET (395.57 FEET DEED) TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER SAID POINT BEING 362 FEET EAST OF THE BEGINNING POINT; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH 362 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT THE NORTH 175 FEET THEREOF.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION HAS BEEN TAKEN FROM A TITLE INSURANCE COMMITMENT, ISSUE BY FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, FILE NO. NCS-806062-STLO, DATED JULY 27, 2016.

Owners request a Special Use Permit for: Motor Vehicles, All Types, Sales/Leasing/Rental

Location or Vicinity: 700 N Rogers Rd

If, however, a protest against such special use permit be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a special use permit, such special use permit shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 16th day of December, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)