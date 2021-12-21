David Eugene Polson

David Eugene Polson, 53, Gardner, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe.

David was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on Feb. 1, 1968 to James Lee and Betty Ann (Brocker) Polson. He graduated from Lyons High School, Lyons, Kan. in 1986 and earned a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Philosophy and Religion from College of the Ozarks in 1991. David married Mary Faith Newman on March 9, 1991 in Point Lookout, Mo. He was a veteran of the United States Army as military police for eight years. David was a master deputy for JOCO Sheriff’s Office, retiring 2018. Polson started his career with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in June 1994. He spent the next 25 years serving his community while assigned to the detention bureau. During his tenure, David worked in many areas and had a wide variety of duties. His professional passion was always centered on helping the less fortunate and those individuals who couldn’t help themselves. He spent a significant portion of his career at the sheriff’s office working in the special needs units within the detention facilities. His strong work ethic and friendly disposition made him a favorite among his co-workers, while his empathy and compassion for others made him a favorite among the individuals placed under his care.

David was a member of the College Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed kayaking and participated in SunDawg rugby club for seven years. David loved history and was a member of Kansas Archaelogy Association and JOCO Numismatic Society. He currently was in the process of refurbishing a 1927 St. Peter and Paul Catholic School. Being Native American, he enjoyed finding Indian artifacts. David genuinely loved people, especially his family, friends, country and most importantly his deep, steadfast, unwavering love for his Savior.

David is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Faith of the home; children: Noah Polson and fiancé Livia Watts, Jonah Polson and Moses Polson all of Gardner; sister Lori Anderson (Ian), Olathe, Kan.; mother-in-law Juanita Newman, Salem, Ark.; brother-in-law Stephen Newman, Salem, Ark.; sister-in-law Grace Newman, Salem, Ark.; sister-in-law Joy Newman, Flagstaff, Ariz., and nephew Logan Anderson, Olathe.