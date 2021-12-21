Cara Carpenter, 51, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home in Gardner, Kansas. Cara was born on December 24, 1969, in Ottawa, Kansas, the beloved daughter of Bob & Barbara Carpenter of Gardner, Kansas.

Cara grew up in Ottawa and attended Lake Mary School in Paola, Kansas. She went on to attend the DLC in Olathe, Kansas from age twelve to twenty-one. Cara worked for Medicalodges, Inc. in Olathe for 28 years. Cara took great pride in helping residents in the kitchen; she loved her job.

Cara was loved by family, friends and neighbors in both Ottawa and Gardner. Cara always greeted people with a smile and a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes. She loved doing things for herself and often told her family “I got it”. She walked to visit neighbors at Gardner Lake bringing home the news of the neighborhood to her parents. She especially loved Marvin Smith and enjoyed his visits with her family. Cara loved animals of all kinds and was very fond of her dog Buffy.

Cara was the center of the universe for those who loved and cared for her. Her cousin Shanda was her guardian and angel. She always said, “I love you” and “I miss you”. She was thankful for the smallest things, and she loved unconditionally.

Cara was a special angel sent by God to bring happiness to this world. Much happiness sweetheart. With our love, Mom and Dad.

Survivors include her parents of Gardner; aunt, Pat Harris and husband Chuck, of Huntington Beach, California; uncle, Tom Hickman and wife Barbara, of Ottawa; cousins, Shanda Gilfert (Mark Moore), of Ottawa, Kim Gregg and husband Lee, of Ottawa, Amy Harris Huntington Beach, California and Michael Harris of Huntington Beach, California.

Cara was preceded in death by her brother Scott Carpenter.

Cremation is planned. Graveside services will be held at a future date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Cara’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com