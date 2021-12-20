Robert Joe Baugh, age 82, Mound City, Kansas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1939 in Pleasanton, Kansas the son of Owen Wesley and Mary Ellen Peterson Baugh.

He graduated from Pleasanton High School in the Class of 1957. Joe was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Sheri McGinnis on June 5, 1960 in Pleasanton. He worked at Tucker Telephone in Pleasanton from 1957 to 1963. He then moved his family to Olathe and began a thirty year career with Kansas City Power and Light. The family moved to Gardner in 1972. He and Sheri opened Blazer Burger Restaurant and owned and operated a boot store. Joe and Sheri returned to Linn County in 1999, settling in Mound City.

Joe gave his life to Jesus Christ in 1965 at the Gardner First Baptist Church. He has been a faithful servant ever since. Joe was a member of the Mound City Christian Church and the IBEW Local #1464. He enjoyed showing antique cars, drawing house plans and building about anything. His greatest joy in life was his family. He was the “funny guy”. He loved to have his grandkids laugh at him. After retirement, Joe and Sheri traveled quite a bit, including time spent in Texas during the winter months. In most recent, years, he enjoyed traveling to Lake of the Ozarks with his wife, affectionately known as “Sugar Babe”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Clinton and Mitchell Baugh. Joe is survived by his Sugar Babe, Sheri, three daughters, Diana Lynn Hermon(Don), Lisa LeAnn Huppe(Gary) and Amy Jo Earl(Dan), eight grandchildren, Daniel Hermon(Kelli), David Hermon(Dana), Jessica Pearson(Eric), Ashley Gall(Josh), Kyle Huppe(fiancé Lizzy), Jake Huppe(Raegan), Mikaela Cox(Kyle), and Austin Earl(fiancé Abby), and twenty great grandchildren.

Due to current Covid conditions and concern for our community, a private family service will be held 1 pm Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Mound City Christian Church. Burial will be in the Pleasanton Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed, search Mound City Christian Church at YouTube.com. Joe will lie in state for individual respects and guest registry from 12 noon to 4 pm Sunday at the Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City Chapel. Contributions are suggested to the Mound City Christian Church, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.

