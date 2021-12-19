Roger Jay Kelly

Roger Jay Kelly, 78, Gardner, Kan. passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

Roger was born to John Raymond and Martha Grace (Warne) Kelly on January 18, 1943 in Portland, Ore. His family moved to Colorado where he graduated from high school in Denver. Roger was a United States Air Force veteran, serving for four years. He married Sheila Asquith on December 26, 1964 in Banbury, England. Roger worked as an air traffic controller for FAA, Olathe, Kan, a computer programmer for Pyramid Life, Mission, Kan, and after his retirement, a bus driver for First Student . He was a member of Open Table Community Church, Wellsville, Kan and Gardner Gliding Club. Roger enjoyed hiking, camping, soaring in his glider and traveling the country in his RV with Sheila and their cat, Mika.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sheila; children: Sharon Prado, Olathe, Kansas, Wayne (Jennifer) Kelly, Lawrence, Kansas, Jodi Kelly, Olathe, Kansas, Heather (Aron) Gunn, Liberty, Missouri and Aimee (Alex) Kelly-Thompson, Lawrence, Kansas; sister Barbara LeJeune, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan. 66030 (913) 856-7111. Burial at Gardner Cemetery with Military Honors, Gardner. Memorials may be made to Open Table Community Church, 4730 Stafford RD, Wellsville, Kan. 66092. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

The memorial service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/iznDSTZQVs8