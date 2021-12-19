Members of the Edgerton City Council were sworn in at the Dec. 9 council meeting. Members currently serving are: Don Roberts, mayor, thru December 2025; Clay Longanecker, council president, thru Dec. 2023; Josh Lewis, council, thru Dec. 2025; Joshua Beem, council, thru Dec. 2023; Jody Brown, council, thru Dec. 2023; and Josie Stambaugh, thru Dec. 2025. Photo courtesy of city of Edgerton

Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Edgerton City Council members were sworn December 9 at the city council meeting.

Voters re-elected Don Roberts, mayor, and Joshua Lewis, member.

Roberts won 67 percent of the vote.

Josie Stambaugh was newly elected on Nov. 2 to fill Ron Conus’ vacated seat. Conus resigned in July.

The governing body voted council member Clay Longanecker as council president. The president presides over meetings in the mayor’s absence.

Alex Clower, city clerk, swore in each member.

Each council member serves a four-year term.

Roberts has previously said he wants Edgerton to continue on their path of making the city a place that provides opportunities for its citizens to work, live and play.

“My original goals when I ran for mayor was to provide opportunities for our community, our citizens, our children,” he said.

Roberts said his goals have increased over the years.

“I want to provide the ability to work, live and play in our community,” he said. “It’s a more all-encompassing, I think, community standpoint.”

Roberts has served as mayor for the last almost 13 years and will be entering his fourth term.

All agenda items were approved at the December 9 meeting.

The city and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department will continue to provide law enforcement services for 2022.

According to the agreement, a fully-manned patrol car shall ordinarily be stationed in the Edgerton district and an additional fully-manned patrol car or patrol cars shall be available as needed from adjacent districts. The Edgerton district shall have the following boundaries: the Johnson County line on the west and south; 167th Street on the north; and Gardner Road/Center Street to the east.

Water and wastewater utilities payment assistance will be provided through the Kansas Department of Children and Families for Edgerton residents.

Karen Kindle, finance director, said it is a new program through the American Rescue Plan Act available to Kansans beginning December 1.

“The purpose of the program is to provide low- income households with assistance in paying for drinking water and/or wastewater utility bills,” she said.

Kindle said DCF makes a payment directly to the city on the customer’s behalf and eligible customers can receive up to $3500 in assistance.

An easement encroachment agreement with Evergy at 207th street and Corliss Road passed.

Dan Merkh, public works director, said parallel to 207th street Evergy has a high voltage transmission line and at the south end of the project Corliss Road goes underneath the transmission lines encroaching to to the easement.

Corliss Road, one-half mile east of Waverly Road and north of 207th Street, is currently under construction.

“Because the City is requesting the right to construct infrastructure within the easement, Evergy requires an Encroachment Agreement,” he said.

This agreement limits the city’s rights within the easement area, but there is no cost to the city, Merkh said.

The Nelson Street Improvement Project at the East 4th street intersection encompassing Nelson street from East 3rd Street to West 8th Street passed.

Karen Kindle, finance director, said the funds will be provided through the County Assistance Road System program.

The CARS program provides funds to the cities of Johnson County to construct and maintain their major arterials.

The City of Edgerton Nelson Street Project will receive the Ultrathin Bonded Asphalt Surface. This project will include the necessary localized full depth patching to address any base failures and localized curb and gutter repair as needed to fix any drainage issues or water ponding issues along the project, Kindle said.

City Staff and BG Consultants have worked together her to outline the roadway design for The Public Improvement of Nelson Street and East 4th Street with included changes submitted to the county.