Submitted photo

There’s a whole lot of finger pointing but not much headway is being made to pave about 100 yards of Waverly Rd. from 56 Hwy. into the intermodal. Road improvements are not on any budget.

The Waverly Bridge was opened several years ago, and the road from the bridge to 56 Hwy is controlled by Gardner, Edgerton and the county. About 600 feet of one lane is Edgerton. There is about 600 feet in Gardner, a small portion that Kansas Department of Transportation controls, and the majority is in unincorporated Johnson County.

In 2017/18 the county proposed to pave the road (with a buy in from Gardner and Edgerton for heavy haul). Edgerton declined at the time due to concerns with safety issues. The county had said they were going to pave it no matter, just not for heavy haul.

Nothing has been done.

“Because of the safety concerns identified years ago that classified an at-risk age group of drivers that are high-school students, I would have real concerns about upgrades to that intersection without addressing ALL of the safety concerns from that study,” said Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor. “I haven’t heard anything in a few years from the other jurisdictions that have control over that road about any plans to improve it.”

Improvements are not budgeted for by Gardner, Edgerton or the county.

“Past overtures by Gardner and the county to pave the road have all been thwarted by Edgerton’s stated desire to keep Waverly from becoming an access route for commercial truck traffic coming from potential new development north of 56 highway,” said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, Gardner public information officer. “There has also been discussion of Edgerton requiring Gardner to commit to paying for a $25-30 million dollar bridge from Four Corners over 56 highway as a condition for allowing the road to be paved. At this point Gardner does not have a viable path forward to completing the road without cooperation from Edgerton.”

“Only a small section of the road is in Gardner,” Marshall-Oquendo continued. “The Waverly bridge was intentionally designed so that the north end curved to the west to keep the bridge and connecting roadway past ColdPoint Logistics entirely in Edgerton. With the jurisdictional limitations that created, we have no specific plans for improvements.”

“This is a road segment that the three entities (county, Gardner, Edgerton) are currently discussing,” said Brian Pietig, Johnson County Roads. “I would add that KDOT will have input into this issue as well. At this time nothing has been decided regarding what type of improvement should be moved forward. I am hopeful that in the next several months a decision will be made that can then be budgeted.”

A 2019 traffic study, funded by Gardner, indicated that 400 vehicles used the road at that time. Waverly is gravel and often rutted and covered with potholes from large trucks

There is also disagreement between the three entities over how the 100 yards of rutted road is maintained, as it is split jurisdictionally between the three.

“Maintenance is based on jurisdiction,” Pietig said. “The county has the section north of the railroad and the cities split the section south of the railroad.”

According to Gardner, Johnson County, Gardner, and Edgerton maintain their sections of the road south of US-56. “We don’t and aren’t aware of the county or Edgerton plowing,” Marshall-Oquendo said.

Edgerton maintains the section of road within their city limits, according to Banks. She said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department patrols the area within their city limits, and she assumes Gardner does on their side.

Oquendo said Gardner is in favor of a multijurisdictional funding and road improvement plan to pave Waverly Road to improve travel for traffic moving between Gardner and the logistic park.

“The taxpayer-funded Waverly Bridge is essentially only serving a single business under the current conditions and is under-serving all other traffic accessing the logistics park from 56 highway,” she said. It is not included in Gardner’s five year CIP plan.

Edgerton also does not have plans to improve the road.

“We don’t have any current plans to pave or otherwise improve our section of road, which is between the bridge and the transcontinental line, because the intersection between Waverly and US 56 is particularly dangerous for young Edgerton drivers headed to GEHS,” Banks said.